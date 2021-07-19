North Texas Man Linked to Netflix Show ‘Cheer' Arrested on Sexual Misconduct Charges Involving Children

A Dallas-area man linked to the Netflix show "Cheer" has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct involving children, according to a report by NBC News.

Mitchell Ryan, a 23-year-old member of the Navarro College cheer team, was arrested near Dallas on Wednesday.

NBC News reported that Ryan was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ryan was booked into jail on Thursday, and he was released on bond on Friday.

According to NBC News, another man associated with the Netflix show was also arrested on Wednesday.

Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., a coach and choreographer, was arrested in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

The 25-year-old was arrested based on allegations of indecency with a child and "use of an electronic communication device to solicit sex," NBC News reported.

NBC News reported that Scianna allegedly met an underage male through a social media platform and arranged to meet him for sex.

He is being held without bond, and police told NBC News that the investigation is ongoing.

Both Ryan and Scianna were associated with the Netflix show "Cheer" which followed a group of student cheerleaders at Navarro College.

One of the show's stars, 21-year-old Jerry Harris, was arrested in September for allegedly producing child pornography.

Harris faced additional allegations in December, including enticing a minor "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct," NBC News reported.

Harris pleaded not guilty to the charges.