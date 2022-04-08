North Texas Man Fatally Stabbed at Miami High-Rise

Police in South Florida are investigating the fatal stabbing of a North Texas man at a Miami high-rise over the weekend, authorities said.

NBC South Florida reports the incident happened Sunday night at the One Paraiso luxury building in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said they found 27-year-old Christian Obumseli with a stab wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they were investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.

Obumseli lived in the building with his girlfriend, his friends told the news station. The woman, who was not identified by police, called 911 to report the incident and was later detained and taken to a mental institution, the report said.

Public records and Obumseli’s social media accounts show he was from North Texas and was a graduate of Plano East Senior High School and Texas Tech University, NBC 5's partners at The Dallas Morning News reported. The two recently moved to South Florida from the Austin area.