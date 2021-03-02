North Texas Man Accused of Assaulting, Spraying Chemicals on Officers During U.S. Capitol Riot

A North Texas man has been accused of spraying chemicals on federal agents while storming the U.S. Capitol last month, according to court documents.

Daniel Ray Caldwell, 49, of The Colony, was arrested on Feb. 10.

Caldwell is at least the tenth person in North Texas to be arrested in the Jan. 6 riot following a rally by former President Donald Trump. It happened as Congress was certifying the presidential election results.

According to a criminal complaint, Caldwell wore a green hoodie, dark glasses, a camouflage hat, a camouflage assault pack, and camouflage trousers during his interaction with police officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Photos of Caldwell that were captured at the time of the riots and posted to social media were included in the criminal complaint as evidence in the case.

U.S. Department of Justice

According to the criminal complaint, Caldwell was captured on video "assaulting federal agents and engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct on the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building."

The video, which was posted to Twitter and YouTube, shows Caldwell spraying a mist at officers as they attempted to stop protesters from climbing the steps of the Capitol building, the complaint alleges.

The criminal complaint alleges that a second video, which was recorded at the Renaissance Hotel after the riots and posted to Twitter, shows Caldwell answering questions about the events that occurred at the Capitol.

According to the complaint, the video shows Caldwell describing his involvement in the events at the Capitol, saying that he sprayed around 15 police officers with mace.

U.S. Department of Justice

Investigators requested records from the Renaissance Hotel for the names of individuals who stayed there on Jan. 5, and the hotel provided a reservation booked under the name Daniel Caldwell, the complaint alleges.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators identified Caldwell by comparing Caldwell's driver's license to pictures and videos that were taken on Jan. 6 and posted to social media.

Investigators also obtained cell phone records for the number belonging to Caldwell, which indicated that he was in the area of the U.S. Capitol Building at the time of the riots on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

Caldwell has been charged with assaulting federal officers, obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

As of Feb. 26, according to the George Washington University Program on Extremism, federal charges have been filed against more than 254 people associated with the riot, including North Texans Garret Miller, of Richardson; Larry Rendall Brock, of Grapevine; Nolan Cooke, of Savoy; Jennifer Leigh Ryan, of Frisco; Guy Wesley Reffitt, of Wylie; Troy Anthony Smocks, of Dallas; Nicholas DeCarlo, of Burleson; Daniel Goodwyn of Corinth; Jason Hyland, of McKinney; Katherine Schwab; Luke Coffee, of Dallas; and now Daniel Caldwell.