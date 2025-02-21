North Texas father struggles with loss following reported suicide of daughter

A North Texas family is demanding answers and transparency following the tragic death of their 11-year-old daughter, Jocelynn Rojo Carranza.

The Gainesville Police Department and the Gainesville Independent School District are investigating the girl’s death and allegations from her parents that bullying may have contributed to her tragic choice.

Having just laid his daughter to rest on Wednesday, Ernesto Alonso Rojo says he cannot comprehend why his sweet, happy little girl would take her own life.

Rojo sat down with Telemundo 39 on Thursday to talk about his daughter and the questions he has about her sudden death.

“Jocelynn don’t tell me nothing about somebody bullying her, never tell me, never tell me nothing like that,” he said. “Whenever I see her, she jumping on me, giving me some hugs and kiss. I miss you, Daddy. I love you so much.”

Rojo and the girl’s mother are separated, and he was not living in the same home as his daughter.

Rojo says he sent “good morning” messages to Jocelynn and knew something was wrong when she did not respond on the morning of Feb. 3.

He later received a call at work informing him that his daughter had attempted to take her own life and had been airlifted to a children’s hospital in Dallas, he said.

Rojo shared difficult details he says were provided to him by his 7-year-old son, who was with his sister that morning.

He says an adult family friend was at home, as were his 16-year-old son and two younger siblings.

According to his son, Jocelynn cooked breakfast and was on a FaceTime call with friends.

Jocelynn walked outside while on the phone.

A short time later, the boy walked into their backyard and made the horrifying discovery, according to Rojo.

The boy then realized she had still been on the FaceTime call, and a friend was asking him to give the phone back to Jocelynn.

Rojo said police still have his daughter’s cellphone.

The 7-year-old yelled for another sibling, and together they tried unsuccessfully to help their sister, who had something wrapped around her neck, according to Rojo.

The boys then ran inside for help, but for an undisclosed reason, the adult was unable to assist.

The boys ran to one neighbor, who was not home, and then another, who ran to help.

According to police, they received multiple 911 calls about an attempted suicide.

The first officer arrived within two minutes of the first call and took over life-saving attempts made by an adult on the scene, according to a press release.

Jocelynn was transported by helicopter to a children’s hospital in Dallas, where she died nine days later.

This tragic case has gained national attention, in part because, according to Rojo, authorities allegedly revealed to her mother only after her death that Jocelynn had sought her school’s guidance counselor two weeks prior.

The girl reportedly told the counselor she had been subjected to harassment, including on the school bus, by one or two students over her parents’ immigration status, according to her father.

“What I have known now, Jocelynn go the counselor about two weeks, insistent, couple times to tell, somebody telling [her]: ‘Immigration going to come for your dad and your mom because I know your mom is Mexican and your dad too.’”

Jocelynn was born in the U.S. Her parents are from Mexico and migrated to North Texas many years ago, he said.

The Gainesville Police Department declined NBC 5’s request for an interview on Thursday but released a new statement providing some details about the initial call for help and where the investigation stands.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward. The department is offering an anonymous hotline in case someone does not want to identify themselves.

The new statement from Gainesville police reminded the public that any complaint, arrest or indictment should not be considered evidence of guilt.

However, police declined to say whether anyone faces charges in this case.

The school district also declined a request for an interview, instead sharing the same statement released earlier, and would not respond to questions, including:

Whether the school has or will be providing Jocelynn’s parents records of her visits to the counselor’s office.

Whether school administrators are required to alert parents if a student receives counseling.

Whether any student or staff member has been disciplined in relation to this case.

Rojo says his daughter had a social media presence, including on Snapchat, where they would message each other.

He remembers a few days before her death, Jocelynn sent him a picture of a pair of expensive shoes she wanted whenever he was able to buy them.

Jocelynn’s father said Thursday that, looking back now, he remembers immigration was on her mind days before her death.

He recalled a “weird” message he received from his daughter a few days before she died.

“She tell me, ‘Daddy, please don’t go to work because I don’t want to lose you. Please don’t go to work,’” he said.

Jocelynn, he says, was scared amid rumors that ICE agents would detain him.

“The only words I say, ‘No worry, beautiful, I’m good. I’m working now. I’m going to pass and see you on my break,’” he said.

While answers may never come, this shattered father urges parents to speak to their children about what’s going on at school and to speak out against racism.

He wants his daughter to be remembered as a happy, fun girl who wanted to be a ballerina, played the trumpet and loved playing outside.