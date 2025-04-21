Lewisville

Two North Texas schools locked down after student brings piece of cardboard resembling gun, police say

By Lauren Harper

One student is in custody after they were found with a piece of cardboard that resembled a gun, sending two schools into lockdown Monday morning, Lewisville police say.

In a statement released to parents, Lewisville ISD said police and campus administrators received reports of an armed person near Edmonds Lane and W. Corporate Drive.

As a response, the district said Durham Middle School and Southridge Elementary School were placed on lockdown before transitioning to a Secure status, prohibiting anyone from entering or exiting the building while classes continued as normal.

According to the district, authorities located a student with a piece of cardboard that looked like a gun at Durham Middle School, and the student was immediately detained.

They did not clarify whether the student personally brought the item or whether the act was intentional. Police did not release the student's identity or age.

Lewisville ISD said there was no real weapon on campus and no active threat to either school at any point.

The district expressed gratitude to those who reported the situation. While federal law prohibits the district from sharing disciplinary details, the district assured that appropriate consequences and legal action would follow.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority," the district said. "Thank you for your continued support of our campus."

They encouraged parents to check official channels for additional information.

