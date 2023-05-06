North Texas Lawmaker Should be Expelled After Sexual Misconduct, Investigating Panel Finds

An investigative committee on Saturday recommended that the House expel North Texas GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old legislative intern.

Slaton, R-Royse City, faces an expulsion vote by fellow House members as early as Tuesday.

The House General Investigating Committee retained a former Harris County state district judge to conduct an investigation, which confirmed the complaints made by three young women, said Committee Chairman Andrew Murr, R-Junction.

“We find that Rep. Slaton has engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a subordinate,” Murr told the entire 150-member House shortly before copies of the committee’s report were distributed.

“That behavior was induced by alcohol that Rep. Slaton provided to that 19-year-old subordinate,” Murr said.

“Rep. Slaton then acted systematically to influence that subordinate and multiple witnesses and obstruct the investigation into the matter to the detriment of both our chamber and those who work here.”

The House has not expelled a member since 1927, when two state representatives were tossed out after a bribery scandal, according to the Legislative Research Library.

The committee’s 16-page report uses pseudonyms for the three complainants, including the 19-year-old legislative aide employed by Slaton and two other females, ages 19 and 21, who were employed by another, unnamed House member.

It details how the two young women employed by the other lawmaker sought to dissuade Slaton’s aide from complying with his alleged request that she come to his Austin apartment late on the night of March 31. Ultimately, the friends, along with a boyfriend of one, decided to accompany Slaton’s aide as she went to his place that night.

