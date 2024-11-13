A family fight turned fatal Tuesday night when a Lancaster juvenile allegedly fatally shot his father, police say.

Lancaster police responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of Rodgers Avenue and Nancy Lane.

According to police, during a physical fight between the victim, later identified as 43-year-old Alvoyd Ford and the son, the son fired multiple shots, hitting and killing his father.

The son was arrested at the scene and transported to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, where he is currently facing a murder charge.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities have not released additional details, including whether there were previous reports of domestic violence in the home.

Due to the suspect's age, police have not released his identity. It's unclear whether he has legal representation.