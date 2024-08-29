North Texas judge warns of ‘jury duty' scam making the rounds

A local judge is sounding the alarm on a nationwide jury duty scam that seems so real that people right here in North Texas are falling victim.

The scam threatens to arrest people who miss jury duty if they don't cough up the money for a fine.

This incident struck close to home when a family member of the NBC 5 team shared their experience dealing with these scammers the judge is warning about.

Here’s an excerpt of the voice message left by someone claiming to be with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

"We have received proper documentation statement that you have missed a civil duty court mate, better known as jury duty and you will need to come out here to the sheriff's office as soon as possible,” the voice message said, before leaving a number to call.

The scam seemed so real that the relative called the number and spoke to a man on the phone, who wanted to meet up in person at a random address so that the fine could be paid.

“Dallas County jury services is never, ever going to call you and ask you for money,” said Judge Dominique Collins of Dallas County Criminal District Court 4.

In most of the scams, someone calls the victim pretending to be a deputy, telling them a name or badge number and saying they've missed jury duty. They then threaten the victim with a warrant for their arrest.



The scam then claims the victim can avoid the arrest if they meet at an address to pay a fine or better yet, go to a local store like Walgreens and get a Green Dot card or similar cash card to pay for the “fine” over the phone.

Judge Collins said the scam has been happening across the country and locally for years, but goes through periods where calls seem to increase – especially after the pandemic.

“Usually [the victims] are older people because they still have a landline. They’ll call them on the phone and threaten them this way, scare them, and then they get the money,” she said. “A lot of times people are on fixed income, so it's really sad when it happens.”

However, the scam is also happening to younger people. It can feel very real, which is why Judge Collins wants to make sure no one falls for it. The contact might not always be a phone call -- sometimes the threats come through email as well.

Below is an example of a fake arrest order provided by the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Texas.

Eastern District of Texas

"We can look them up, and they often have not been called [for jury duty] she said. Or they came and actually did their jury service. So they're just being frightened and threatened and all the kinds of things,” she said.

Judge Collins said they are investigating how these scammers are getting names and numbers.

“I'm sure it's from some database that you can pay for. They're not getting it from us. We know that for sure,” she said.

Officials in Florida also noticed an uptick in reports of this scam this year.

“We’ve seen a resurgence of jury scams in recent months where a caller demands that someone pay a fee or face arrest for missing jury duty. Let me be clear: these calls are fraudulent,” warns Chief Judge Corrigan of the U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Florida. “If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a judge or other court official, do not give them your credit card or other financial information. The court appreciates those citizens who are called for jury service and always endeavors to treat them with respect.”

Beware, sometimes the scammer can spoof the caller ID and make it seem like they are calling from the courthouse or government agency.

If this happens to you, the U.S. District Attorney's Office says don't give them personal information. Just simply hang up.

Call your local court to verify jury duty if you're concerned and be sure to report it to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here. You can also report the scam to your local FBI office.

Below are a few preventative facts from officials to remember if contacted by a scammer: