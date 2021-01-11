North Texas is Getting New 945 Area Code, Launches January 15

North Texas is getting a new area code in January.

In response to the high demand for new telephone numbers in the greater Dallas area, the Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved 945 as an additional area code for the region currently utilizing area codes 214, 469 and 972.

The new area code will encompass the metropolitan area of Dallas and surrounding communities like Allen, Blue Ridge, Crandall, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Rockwall, Royse City, Venus, and Waxahachie, the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.

The area code will also reach from Dallas County into Collin, Denton, Fannin, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, and Tarrant Counties.

According to the Public Utility Commission, starting on Jan. 15, customers requesting a new phone number in the 214/469/972 area code overlay region may be assigned a number beginning with 945.

Current telephone numbers, including area codes, will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will also remain unchanged due to the overlay, the Public Utility Commission said.

Calls that are currently considered "local" will remain as such. Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

The Public Utility Commission said customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

Telephone customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number and include the area code when sharing the number, the Public Utility Commission said.

According to the Public Utility Commission, customers should ensure that the accurate area code is reflected across their phone-related life, from any equipment that uses their phone number to printed communications including websites, personal and business stationery, printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags.