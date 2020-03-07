North Texas Irish Festival

North Texas Irish Festival Draws Big Crowds to Fair Park

The three-day festival celebrates the rich traditions of Irish and Celtic culture

By Yona Gavino

The 38th annual North Texas Irish Festival drew thousands Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Fair Park in Dallas.
The North Texas Irish Festival, now in its 38th year, drew big crowds Saturday at Fair Park in Dallas.

The pet and family-friendly event is sponsored by NBC 5 and runs through Sunday. The three-day festival celebrates the rich traditions of Irish and Celtic culture.

“It seems to be becoming bigger and bigger. It’s just so much fun," Stephen Oates said. "My dog loves it, my wife loves it, we just love coming every year."

Thousands turned out Saturday for the festival's second day, which began with a 5K fun run.

There were animals, plenty of shopping, and everything Irish, from music to dancing, and a chef cooking pork carnitas with an Irish spin — meat braised in Guinness.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The festival will run through 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

North Texas Irish Festival
