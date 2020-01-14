Days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) informed the Trump administration that his state would not participate in refugee resettlement this year, some immigration advocacy groups voiced their opposition the decision.

“We believe that Gov. Abbott’s decision to not allow new refugees to resettle in the state of Texas is unconscionable, immoral and un-American,” said Fazian Syed, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas-Fort Worth said.

In his letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Abbott cited a need to focus on the people already in Texas and the “broken federal immigration system” he alleged Congress has failed to fix.

Abbott’s office reiterated Tuesday that the decision does not prevent anyone from coming to America.

“Equally important, the Texas decision doesn’t stop refugees from moving to Texas after initially settling in another state,” a statement from Abbott’s office said.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price’s office also responded Tuesday, saying in part, “I trust Gov. Abbott has not arrived at this decision without careful thought and consideration as for what it means for Texas. Our refugee families in Fort Worth are an incredibly important part of the diverse fabric throughout our community."