Immigration

North Texas Immigration Advocate Calls Abbott’s Refugee Resettlement Decision ‘Immoral’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says the state will no longer accept the resettlement of new refugees

By Jack Highberger

Fazian Syed of The Texas Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas Fort-Worth on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
NBC 5 News

Fazian Syed of The Texas Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas Fort-Worth on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) informed the Trump administration that his state would not participate in refugee resettlement this year, some immigration advocacy groups voiced their opposition the decision.

“We believe that Gov. Abbott’s decision to not allow new refugees to resettle in the state of Texas is unconscionable, immoral and un-American,” said Fazian Syed, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas-Fort Worth said.

In his letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Abbott cited a need to focus on the people already in Texas and the “broken federal immigration system” he alleged Congress has failed to fix.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 15 mins ago

Fort Worth to Hear Public Comments Tuesday, Consider Extending Teen Curfew

Hill County 4 mins ago

Blum Football State Champions Make ‘Hail Mary’ Plea for Championship Rings

Abbott’s office reiterated Tuesday that the decision does not prevent anyone from coming to America.

“Equally important, the Texas decision doesn’t stop refugees from moving to Texas after initially settling in another state,” a statement from Abbott’s office said.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price’s office also responded Tuesday, saying in part, “I trust Gov. Abbott has not arrived at this decision without careful thought and consideration as for what it means for Texas. Our refugee families in Fort Worth are an incredibly important part of the diverse fabric throughout our community."

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationGreg AbbottMike PompeoBetsy PriceCouncil on American-Islamic Relations
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us