North Texas Hotels Rebound From National Staffing Shortage

Around the nation, many hotels are preparing for the upcoming holiday travel season by looking for workers.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 87% percent of hotels are experiencing a staffing shortage.

North Texas is doing better than the national average, but there is still a need for more workers.

“Our hotels are 80-90% fully staffed," Traci Mayer with the Hotel Association of North Texas said. "There are some amenities that are not open to the fullest extent – that modified housekeeping that you’ve seen – cleaning every two to three days or upon request. Some have food outlets that have different hours."

With worker shortages in nearly all industries, there is heavy competition for workers. The Hotel Association of North Texas is proactively trying to work with the community and help find candidates to fill open positions in the industry.

“The most pain points that I hear from hotels are the culinary – the food and beverage,” Mayer said. “Also some that have housekeeping, some engineering, some management positions. So, it’s just kind of a broad swath.”