North Texas Hosts Regional Blood Drive, Appointments Full for Rest of Week

According to the North Texas Commission, blood supply levels are at a critical low due to the COVID-19 outbreak and a reduction in donations

The North Texas Mayors Council is hosting a regional blood drive on Tuesday.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three locations across North Texas:

  • Fort Worth City Hall, 200 Texas Street
  • Irving City Hall, 825 West Irving Boulevard
  • Richardson City Hall, 411 West Arapaho Road

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced in a video statement on Monday that all of the appointments for Tuesday's blood drive are full, but more spots will likely be opened next week.

According to the North Texas Commission, blood supply levels are at a critical low due to the COVID-19 outbreak and a reduction in donations.

The regional blood drive is sponsored by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the North Texas Commission, and Carter Blood Care.

Donors will receive a Texas Rangers baseball cap as a thank-you from Carter Blood Care.

