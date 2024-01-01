North Texas hospitals welcome the first babies of 2024

It's a new year and that comes with new beginnings. For many North Texas families, that includes new additions to their families.

North Texas hospitals shared with NBC 5 some of the first newborns of 2024. Below are a few that we know about.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Lake Pointe said new mother Brianna Underwood, 25, delivered her baby girl just after the new year began at 12:07 a.m.

Over at Texas Health Frisco, at 12:23 a.m. parents Amy and Jonathan Roberts welcomed Annsley. She weighs 6 pounds 10 ounces and was one of the first babies born in 2024 in the Texas Health system.

North Texas hospitals welcome New Year's babies

In Tarrant County, Autumn, and Joel Martinez welcomed Joel Junior to their family. The little boy arrived at 12:45 a.m. at Texas Health Fort Worth weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces.

Overnight, the babies kept coming with Baby Ma'Kai Jashawn Dears born at 2:43 a.m. at Texas Health Southwest, and Baby Francesca Pisciotti born at 4:15 a.m. at Texas Health HEB.

Congratulations to all the new moms and dads.