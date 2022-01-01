North Texas Hospitals Welcome First Babies Born in 2022

Hospitals across North Texas welcomed the first babies born in 2022.

Jennifer Ramirez’s daughter, Suzelli Cano, who was born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving.
Robert Emilio Ramirez III was born at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford.
Mikaela Moreno was born at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Jace Villegas was born at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.
Gemma Noemi was born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth
First baby born at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

New Years Day

