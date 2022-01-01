North Texas Hospitals Welcome First Babies Born in 2022 Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Hospitals across North Texas welcomed the first babies born in 2022. 6 photos 1/6 Jennifer Ramirez’s daughter, Suzelli Cano, who was born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving. 2/6 Robert Emilio Ramirez III was born at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford. 3/6 Mikaela Moreno was born at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth. 4/6 Jace Villegas was born at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. 5/6 Gemma Noemi was born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. 6/6 John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth First baby born at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. This article tagged under: New Years Day More Photo Galleries Explosion and Fire Rocks Viridian Complex Under Construction in Arlington Betty White Through the Years in Pictures Remembering John Madden in Photos Your Holiday Photos 2021 – Gallery II