North Texas Hospitals Welcome First Babies Born in 2022

Hospitals across North Texas welcomed the first babies born in 2022.

At John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, the first baby to be born in 2022 was a girl who arrived at 12:21 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman from Grand Prairie gave birth to a girl at 2:22 a.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving. Jennifer Ramirez's daughter, Suzelli Cano, is the first baby to be born at a Baylor Scott & White hospital in North Texas in 2022. She was born two weeks early, weighed in at 6 pounds and 4.5 ounces, and is now the younger sister to Alisae Cano who is one and a half years old.

A baby boy named Jace Villegas was born at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth at 3:12 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds, 1 ounce and is 17 inches long

At Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, baby Mikaela Moreno was born at 3:20 a.m. She weighs 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 19.69 inches long.

Robert Emilio Ramirez III was born at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford at 4:24 a.m. He weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long.

At Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, a baby girl named Gemma Noemi was born at 5:26 a.m. She weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 19.75 inches long.

