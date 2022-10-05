North Texas Horse Therapy Center Set to Hold Fundraiser

At Victory Therapy Center in Roanoke, horseback riding isn't just a sport or recreation, it is therapy.

"So horses are very healing," Victory Therapy Center Managing Director of Development Becky Rasbeary said. "We've seen people take their first step because of physical therapy...we've watched people deal and heal from trauma because of the power of the horse."

Victory Therapy Center provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy on horseback for children, adults, veterans, first responders and their families.

"When you sit on a horse and you ride, your pelvis moves just like you're walking," physical therapy assistant Iris Melton said as she worked alongside 4-year-old Sophie to help her with balance and strength.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Center says there has been a marked increase in demand for therapeutic riding since the pandemic, with a waiting list of more than 50 people.

"A majority of the phone calls we're receiving now are teenagers that have dealt with isolation and depression and anxiety," Rasbeary said.

The Rode to Victory fundraiser is on October 15 at Victory Therapy Center in Roanoke. Rasbeary said some of the money raised will help pay for scholarships for clients who need help.

If you'd like to make a donation, click here. For tickets click here.