North Texas homeowners rush to repair burst pipes after deep freeze

As North Texas inches away from record-setting cold temperatures, work is ramping up for the team at Zeus Restoration.

Over the last 24 hours, technicians have been working as quickly as possible to mitigate damage from frozen pipes that have thawed and begun to burst.

“We were out pretty much all night last night, up and at ’em early this morning to try to get some of these people taken care of for sure,” said mitigation technician Landon Beatty.

Beatty said the number of calls for help so far is significantly lower than during the 2021 freeze.

But scenes like the one at a home in Plano—where pipes burst under a sink and flooded half of the first floor—are starting to pile up.

“We’ve had everything from Regents Bank, SMU, to just regular houses right here in Dallas, around the whole area,” he said.

In Frisco, an entire parking lot was coated in a thick sheet of ice after a pipe burst at a church. Staff said the issue was repaired, but the unusual sight drew onlookers throughout the day.

“I’m 40 years old. I never seen anything like this happen before,” said MD Hossain.

Water mains have also fallen victim to the bitter cold. A crew in Fort Worth spent hours repairing one of the multiple breaks reported Thursday.

In the past, the city has said it is working to update infrastructure, as old cast iron pipes are especially susceptible to issues during prolonged freezes.

Beatty said he expects more calls Friday as temperatures continue to climb.

“Get the water off as soon as possible. If you can’t get the water off, you can call a plumber or the fire department to come get the water off. If there are any electrical hazards, you want them to shut off those power banks and then call a professional,” he said.