30 U.S. and international high school bands are invited to the 30th anniversary of 'Essentially Ellington' high school jazz competition.

The Carroll Senior High School Jazz Band and the Plano West Senior High School Jazz Band have something in common. They are among just 30 bands invited to the 30th anniversary of the 'Essentially Ellington' high school jazz band competition at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"It's not just a jazz competition," Carroll Senior High School Jazz Band Director David Lown said. "It's THE jazz competition!"

"Oh, it's the pinnacle," Plano West Senior High School Jazz Band Director Preston Pierce said. "A lot of people call it the Super Bowl of jazz band competitions."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Both schools have made it to the elite jazz competition seven times. Plano West has gone the last six years.

"Getting to be on stage, you know, with these amazing cats; it's really, like I said, a surreal experience," Plano West senior bass player Laesio Littlejohn said. "Just getting to share this beautiful music with other people who appreciate the music."

"Going to New York with this great band, performing music with people that I admire and look up to, it's just, it's so exciting," Plano West junior trumpet player Ori Krakowski said.

"We knew it would be special," Carroll Senior High School trumpet player Maggie Kester said. "Just hearing our name called, we all just jumped up, and we were so excited!"

Both bands have been rehearsing their pieces, getting ready for their moments in the spotlight.

"They're gonna be judged by the highest level musicians that there are, including Wynton Marsalis himself," Lown said.

Jazz is more than just playing the right notes.

"It's difficult," Carroll Senior High School guitar player Nikhel Kanalia said. "I mean, it's... there's a really big learning curve!"

"To win would be just a huge accomplishment," Carroll Senior High School pianist Matteo Longarini said. "Yeah, a really good way for me as a senior graduate to cap off the senior year."

The Carroll Senior High School and Plano West Senior High School jazz bands will come together to play a free send-off concert on April 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Robinson Fine Arts Center in Plano.

The 'Essentially Ellington' competition is May 7 through May 11.