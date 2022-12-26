North Texas High School Drill Team to Perform in Rome's New Year's Day Parade

The John Paul II High School Cardinal Belles Drill Team from Plano has been invited to be the featured performance representing the U.S. in the Rome New Year's Day Parade.

The Belles departed for Italy on Monday, Dec. 26 for an eight-day trip which will include performances around Italy at festivals as well as the New Year's Day Parade.

The group was selected from drill teams across the country by Spirit of America Productions to represent the United States.

The 17-member group will march in the parade and perform several dance routines for the crowds. The Rome New Year's Day Parade is comparable to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in popularity and will be televised throughout Europe.

"The Cardinal Belles have won numerous regional, state, and national championship titles, but for me, being selected by Spirit of America to represent our country is the most prestigious award the Cardinal Belles have ever received and we could not be more grateful for the opportunity," said Cardinal Belles Director and coach, Bethany Ralston.

Belles' Captain, Elizabeth Hogan, says the group is thrilled about participating in the parade.

"We are so excited to be selected to be the representatives for our country, our school, and our faith and feel blessed for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform internationally especially since it's the only parade blessed by the pope," Hogan said.

"We are so proud of these young women because we know how hard they work and the time and commitment they invest to be the best. The Belles include outstanding students and will be exemplary representatives of our school and country," said John Paul II High School President Chad Evans.

While in Italy, the Belles will also have the opportunity to tour historic attractions such as the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Pompeii, Sistine Chapel, St. Peter's Basilica, and the Vatican.