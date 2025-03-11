How healthcare workers are still feeling the pandemic impact, 5 years later

Five years ago on Tuesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic.

In North Texas, few felt the weight of the pandemic more than frontline healthcare workers. Many hospitals were pushed to their limits — and even years later, some of those challenges persist.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I have to admit, like within that first week, I had no idea it would become the global disaster that it was," said Dr. Joseph Chang, Chief Medical Officer for Parkland Health. "To not have any medicines, to not have any vaccine, and then try to just fly by the seat of your pants, trying to make someone better. That's really hard. And again, really scary,"

He recalls the uncertainty that healthcare workers faced at the onset of the pandemic.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"To be fair, none of us knew what was going on with COVID. We didn't even know what this thing was, you know. I remember we didn't know how to prevent spread. We didn't know how to prevent us ourselves getting sick with it. Almost all the fear was really pretty tremendous," Dr. Chang said. "So it's really a strange feeling to sort of to feel like we're on the other side of it."

Parkland Health, like many hospitals, struggled to keep up as emergency rooms and ICUs filled beyond capacity. Personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies were insufficient at the time, but Dr. Chang says healthcare systems have since built stronger stockpiles.

Healthcare systems also adapted quickly. Telemedicine and virtual doctor visits became standard practice during the pandemic — a trend that continues to benefit patients today.

Dr. Chang says Parkland also developed the ability to create entire COVID-19 wards on hospital floors within days — an invaluable skill for responding to future crises.

"I think the important thing over the next few years is to not forget,” Dr. Chang emphasized. “I think it's really easy for us to just move on to whatever else is going on. But I think these are the things that we need to remember so that – knock on wood – whenever that happens again, that we can pull these learnings back out and we can respond a lot faster than we did this time."

REBUILDING THE WORKFORCE

Staffing levels at hospitals have improved since the peak of the pandemic, but recovery has taken time.

A 2023 study by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing found that roughly 100,000 nurses left the profession during the pandemic.

In response, nursing programs expanded, and hospitals increased incentives to attract workers.

"Here at Parkland, we definitely have completely sort of restocked all of our staff," Dr. Chang said. "In fact, our vacancy rate is lower now than actually it pretty much ever has been in the time that I've been here."

Dr. Chang said the effects of long COVID and the impacts the virus had on individuals will be a never-ending part of the work cut out for healthcare workers in the years to come.

"Heart disease is another thing that we've seen really as a long-term effect of COVID," Dr. Chang said. "We've seen a lot of people's heart disease worsened because of their encounter with the disease. So lots of things still lingering on, for sure."

Healthcare leaders say they’re on the right track, but the pandemic fundamentally changed the industry. The focus now is on keeping frontline workers supported to ensure they’re prepared for any future crises.

"If we just look into the next decade to two, even that is a long enough time for us to forget about all of the things that happened in 2020. So I think it's going to be really important for us to just remember those lessons so that we don't make the same mistakes. Because I will say that, you know, that first six months, you know, before we had any inkling of a vaccine or anything, there was a lot of damage done in those first few months, just because the world was not ready,” Dr. Chang said. “COVID affected every swath of society. It's remarkable to see how far we've come back, actually."