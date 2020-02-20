North Texas Groups Aim to Fight Childhood Hunger During Spring Break

Hunger doesn’t take a break for some children in North Texas.

Thousands of kids don’t eat during their spring breaks and are food insecure when they aren’t in class.

While some kids are counting down the days to vacation, others are counting the meals they’ll miss when they won’t have access to free ones at school.

The Arlington Women’s Club wants to change that. In 2019, the group helped 300 kids not go hungry during their break, and this year, they want to more double that number.

At the group's Spring Fling event, they will collect food donations and pack more than 900 bags full of food to be given to families.

The effort will be done in conjunction with New Day, a nonprofit organization that feeds children in Arlington ISD. They work directly with the schools to identify which students need help.

The Spring Fling will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30am at the Arlington Women’s Club at 1515 West Abram Street, Arlington, 76013.