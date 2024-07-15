North Texas GOP delegates anticipate tone of unity from Trump this week

Texas GOP delegates have already made their voice heard, helping to nominate former President Donald Trump as the party’s nominee this afternoon in Wisconsin.

Trump selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential running mate.

North Texas delegates in Milwaukee say the mood is excitement mixed with awareness of a stringent security presence at and around the Republican National Convention.

The nominating convention started less than 48 hours after the attempted assassination that injured Trump on Saturday during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Abraham George is chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

“We’re going to be able to get President Trump and now VP Vance over the finish line,” George said.

George, a Collin County resident, and other North Texas delegates in Milwaukee shared with NBC-5 us how they’ve been processing a former President of the United States surviving an assassination attempt.

“There is no place for something like that in politics, not in a country like ours,” George said.

Jonathan Saenz is a Texas delegate at large from Austin who says he’s excited about being on the convention center floor but understands that many thoughts are still being had about fully understanding the impact of the images from the weekend.

“Everything that happened Saturday, I think a lot of people are still digesting, still talking about it, trying to come to terms with it,” Saenz said.

Texas delegates tell us they believe the images from Saturday will change the tenor of the next four days in Milwaukee and potentially the next four years, depending on the tone Trump strikes this week during planned remarks on Thursday.

“He just went through one of the most just horrific experiences anyone can have,” George said. “And for him to come out on stage and say ‘let’s work together for a better America for tomorrow, for our children,’ that just resonates with every American.”