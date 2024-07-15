North Texas

North Texas GOP delegates anticipate tone of unity from Trump this week

The Republican National Convention started Monday with former President Donald Trump selecting Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate for Vice President

By David Goins

Texas GOP delegates have already made their voice heard, helping to nominate former President Donald Trump as the party’s nominee this afternoon in Wisconsin.

Trump selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential running mate.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

North Texas delegates in Milwaukee say the mood is excitement mixed with awareness of a stringent security presence at and around the Republican National Convention.

The nominating convention started less than 48 hours after the attempted assassination that injured Trump on Saturday during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Abraham George is chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

“We’re going to be able to get President Trump and now VP Vance over the finish line,” George said.

George, a Collin County resident, and other North Texas delegates in Milwaukee shared with NBC-5 us how they’ve been processing a former President of the United States surviving an assassination attempt.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 35 mins ago

MLB, Texas Rangers All-Star Legacy Field opens in Arlington

Dallas 38 mins ago

Workshops begin to help Dallas residents obtain home improvement grants

“There is no place for something like that in politics, not in a country like ours,” George said.

Jonathan Saenz is a Texas delegate at large from Austin who says he’s excited about being on the convention center floor but understands that many thoughts are still being had about fully understanding the impact of the images from the weekend.

“Everything that happened Saturday, I think a lot of people are still digesting, still talking about it, trying to come to terms with it,” Saenz said.

Texas delegates tell us they believe the images from Saturday will change the tenor of the next four days in Milwaukee and potentially the next four years, depending on the tone Trump strikes this week during planned remarks on Thursday.

“He just went through one of the most just horrific experiences anyone can have,” George said. “And for him to come out on stage and say ‘let’s work together for a better America for tomorrow, for our children,’ that just resonates with every American.”

This article tagged under:

North TexasDonald Trump
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us