North Texas Giving Day: What to Know

The annual event is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 22

By Jacob Reyes

More than 3,300 non-profits are signed up to participate in this year's North Texas Giving Day, and many have struggled over the last 18 months.

Thursday is North Texas Giving Day and with just a few clicks, residents across DFW can donate to more than 3,000 charity organizations across 20 counties.

As the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic remain and inflation rises, charitable organizations are looking for resources now more than ever.

“When you pair lingering effects of the pandemic with the inflation that we’ve seen along with ongoing issues of equity and access, really it’s a perfect storm,” Christopher said. “While many of us have been able to move forward with our daily lives and feel like things are back to normal, for a lot of families – particularly those trying to stay above the poverty line – things are not back to normal.”

Though the official "Giving Day" begins at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, the organization hosted an early donation drive at the beginning of the month that is ongoing.

Last year, North Texas Giving Day ranked in over $66 million in donations.

To donate, visit North Texas Giving Day's website here. You can also donate through PayPal, Apple Pay and Venmo.

