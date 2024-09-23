Texas generosity shines as North Texas Giving Day surpasses goal

Nonprofits are celebrating as North Texas Giving Day officially breaks a record at the close of this year's campaign.

Staff with the Communities Foundation of Texas counted down to midnight on Thursday night when the clock finally reached the end of this year's giving effort.

North Texans gave $68.3 million to over 3,000 local nonprofits spanning 25 cause areas. This brings the total raised since North Texas Giving Day’s inception to an impressive $634 million showcasing our community’s commitment to making a difference.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the North Texas community for the causes they care about,” said Wayne White, President and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas. “Individuals, families, and businesses truly showed up for one another. Every donation has a meaningful impact on the nonprofits working to improve lives across our region.”

For the full list of this year’s results, click here.

North Texas Giving Day is the largest region-wide philanthropic event in the country and has been led by the Communities Foundation of Texas for more than 15 years.

This year, World Series Champion, Texas Rangers first baseman and North Texas Giving Day Ambassador Nathaniel Lowe led an all-star roster of players and legends from the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, FC Dallas, and Dallas Wings to drive donations for local nonprofits.

This year’s legendary lineup also included Dallas Cowboy Zack Martin, Dallas Maverick Quentin Grimes, NBA All-Star and Dallas Mavericks legend Rolando Blackman, and three-time NHL All-Star and former Dallas Stars goaltender Marty Turco. In addition, Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon, Dallas Wings center Jaelyn Brown, and FC Dallas’ Paul Arriola encouraged North Texans to become true ‘Champions of Giving’, generating wins for thousands of nonprofits on North Texas Giving Day.

Despite inflation and overall giving being down since the pandemic, this year's achievement was a breakthrough.

"To see the record be broken, it exceeded our expectations, certainly our goal of 60 million. To exceed that, but also to break the record of $68.3 million just blows us away and speaks to the generosity the hearts of so many North Texans,” said Calvert Collins-Bratton, chief relationships officer for Communities Foundation of Texas.

Sponsors like Amazon helped underwrite the credit card fees so that every single dollar could go to the nonprofits through CFT’s website platform.

“North Texas Giving Day continues to be a powerful demonstration of giving in this region,” said Vickie Yakunin, Head of Community Affairs at Amazon. “On behalf of Amazon and our 29,000 employees here in Texas, we’re honored to put our resources to work supporting thousands of nonprofits. We are grateful for every individual who donated or helped support and amplify the impact of these organizations.”

CFT will keep its website open throughout the year as a platform for nonprofits to continue to get more support, so the giving doesn't stop with Giving Day. Click here to browse causes.

The 2025 North Texas Giving Day effort will begin planning in the spring to early summer of next year.