North Texas Giving Day serves as reminder we all have something to give

North Texas Giving Day is a time for people to reach into their pockets to help nonprofits help others.

The American Red Cross of North Texas is encouraging not only cash donations, but donations of volunteer time and blood to fill a critical nationwide blood supply shortage.

"North Texas Giving Day is just an opportunity to shine a light on what so many charities do," American Red Cross North Texas Regional Communications Director Brian Murnahan said. "In this case, it gives us an opportunity to let everybody know that there is a national blood shortage and we do need donors in that way, too."

The American Red Cross of North Texas holds about 100 blood drives a month, like the one outside the Lowe's in Keller on Thursday morning.

"People need it. I've got it; plenty of it to give," regular blood donor Michelle Kibbee said. "It's quick and easy...painless."

Type-O is always needed, but there are other donors the Red Cross is hoping to attract.

"I'm really seeing a lack in donations of people from various ethnic groups," American Red Cross of North Texas Immunohematology Reference Lab Manager Emily Wilson said.

Wilson explained some patients need blood matches that go beyond standard blood type, like sickle cell patients.

"Blood is one of the most selfless gifts you can give," Wilson said holding back tears. "You never know who you're helping."

Wilson's husband benefitted from blood donations when he was fighting stage IV colon cancer.

"He received 4 units of Red Cross blood," Wilson said. "And gave me 3 more years of time with my husband before he passed."

In addition to managing blood donations, the American Red Cross of North Texas responds to fires and disasters. Most of the work is done by volunteers.