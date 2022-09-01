North Texas Giving Day 2022 Kicks Off Early

North Texas Giving Day is set for Sept. 1 through 22 with the largest portion of the event set for Sept. 22.

More than 3,000 charitable organizations from 20 counties are looking for help. With inflation and housing costs rising, many North Texans have found themselves leaning on these groups.

“We have heard from non-profits that they are seeing huge increases in clients over the last six to nine months – well above the numbers they saw in the early days of the pandemic,” Monica Christopher with Communities Foundation of Texas said.

The nonprofit organizations are seeing increases in people looking for rent and utility support as rent, grocery, and gas prices remain high.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“When you pair lingering effects of the pandemic with the inflation that we’ve seen along with ongoing issues of equity and access, really it’s a perfect storm,” Christopher said. “While many of us have been able to move forward with our daily lives and feel like things are back to normal, for a lot of families – particularly those trying to stay above the poverty line – things are not back to normal.”

Find more about North Texas Giving Day by visiting: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/giving-events/ntx22