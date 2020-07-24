North Texas Girl Who Survived Shark Attack Welcomed Home With a Community Rally of Support

A North Texas girl survived a shark attack over the weekend in Florida.

On Thursday, Kylee Orona and her family were greeted with a community celebration in Forney - firefighters, friends, and family, held signs and cheered for the seventh-grader.

Kylee saved her foot, and her life, during a shark attack Sunday in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

“I thought it was a dream. I couldn’t really feel any pain. It was crazy,” said Kylee Orona, who survived the shark attack.

Kylee was in knee-high water when a shark grabbed hold of her right leg.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I’ve never heard her scream like that before in her life” said Kylee’s mom Ronda Orona.

She was able to kick the shark away and wrestle her foot from its mouth.

Her mom, Ronda Orona, witnessed the attack. “I never thought a shark would attack my daughter,” said Ronda Orona.

The Orona family was in Florida for a softball tournament.

Kylie credits one of her friends and teammates, who jumped in to help free her from the shark.

Ronda Orona says the road ahead will have some challenges, but doctors are hopeful her daughter will make a full recovery.