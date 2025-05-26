North Texas girl in remission walks runway to raise ovarian cancer awareness

Most students are celebrating the end of another school year, but a special North Texas girl is celebrating another year of cancer remission, and she’s walking the runway to help others win their cancer battles.

Twelve-year-old Maddie Muller was only 8 years old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"I had no symptoms. They were just testing me because I was predisposed," said Maddie.

Genetic testing revealed a condition that predisposed her to ovarian cancer. During a preventive surgery, doctors discovered the cancer had already developed.

Maddie underwent four rounds of intensive chemotherapy before reaching remission.

"It was a huge burden, like, just off, because it was just so much," said Maddie.

Ovarian cancer in children is rare, but she considers herself lucky.

Recently, she chose to walk the catwalk as a model in this year's Be The Difference Foundation's Runway for Hope Luncheon & Fashion Show, which benefited Mary Crowley Cancer Research.

"Ovarian cancer really is indiscriminate, and any people, all ages, ethnicities, anyone who is born with ovaries can get ovarian cancer, and it's not talked about," said Julie Shrell, co-founder and president of the Be the Difference Foundation, which is committed to funding initiatives for women battling ovarian cancer and providing research dollars for a cure.

There is no screening for ovarian cancer, and its symptoms—such as GI issues or back pain—are often misdiagnosed.

Funds raised at events like Runway for Hope go toward research.

"The treatments are similar to what they've been for 30 years, but there are clinical trials and there are new drugs, and things are changing. We are seeing more survivors, more longer-time survivors," said Shrell.

Survivor Jeanette Burkholder said her cancer went undetected until the late stages, reducing her chances of survival. She credits a clinical trial with saving her life.

"I don't know if I would be here. I really don't. I was very, very sick, so I am thankful, and I'm happy to be here today to be a model representative of survivors of ovarian cancer," said Burkholder.

The five-year survival rate of ovarian cancer is about 49%, but early detection increases the chance of survival to over 90%.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S.

Be the Difference will host another fundraising event this fall.

You can learn more about the event, Wheel To Survive Dallas, here.