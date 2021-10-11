North Texas Food Bank Receives $100,000 Donation

A big donation to the North Texas Food Bank will provide 300,000 meals to hungry North Texans.

Atmos Energy recently made the $100,000 donation to the NTFB as part of its "Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities" drive. The program aims to invest in educational, literacy, energy assistance, and food security resources across the 1,400 communities Atmos serves.

For every dollar donated, the NTFB can provide three meals to North Texans in need.

“We are thankful for corporate partners like Atmos Energy that are bridging the gap between hunger and help in North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, North Texas Food Bank president and CEO. “Their gift addresses the significant hunger needs in our community, including the 1 in 5 children who are facing food insecurity. We are deeply grateful for Atmos Energy’s trust and will use these funds to advance our mission of a hunger-free and healthy North Texas.”

Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities outreach benefits school districts, nonprofits, after-school programs, and food banks through everything from backpacks and laptops to nutritious breakfasts to books that help early childhood learners read on level by third grade. Vulnerable households will also have access to funds through local energy assistance agencies that provide support with utility bills, weatherization, customer natural gas line repairs, and

natural gas appliance repairs and replacements.

“Research tells us that food insecurity and health issues often go hand-in-hand,” said Oric Walker, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “Hundreds of thousands of families in need turn to the North Texas Food Bank for access to nutritious foods. The NTFB then goes a step beyond to educate families, seniors, and children about eating nutritiously on a budget, and they partner with community gardens that offer more access to fresh, locally grown produce.”

You can also donate to the NTFB by clicking here.