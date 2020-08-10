North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry Returns to Fair Park on Tuesday

The North Texas Food Bank, in partnership with Fair Park First, Spectra, and In the City for Good, is returning to Fair Park to distribute free food on Tuesday.

The distribution will occur from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., or until all of the available food has been distributed.

A walk-up option for guests without vehicles will be available at this month's distribution.

This will be the fourth food distribution event held at Fair Park since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Fair Park officials, guests and patrons should not start lining up until 7 a.m., walkups included.

The pick-up area for guests in vehicles will be in Lots 15 and 16. Drivers should enter through Gate 2, located at the intersection of Parry Avenue and Haskell Avenue, and follow directional signage to the pick-up area, Fair Park officials said.

Walk-up guests should enter only at the Fair Park Station Dart Entrance, located at the intersection of Parry Avenue and Exposition Avenue. The pick-up area for guests without vehicles will be located between the Women's Building and Gate 3.

All walk-up guests are required to wear a mask and should practice social distancing while in line.

Guests arriving by car will not be served in the walk-up distribution area.

Guests will be required to fill out an intake form that should be placed, face-up, on the vehicle dashboard once completed. Intake forms will include the information required for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, including name, address, monthly income, and household size.

Spectra has partnered with The Prep Kitchen to provide complimentary meals for North Texas Food Bank staff and volunteers during the event.

Volunteers are welcome, and anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on ntfb.org.