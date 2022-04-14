North Texas Food Bank Celebrates New Parker County Location Thursday

The North Texas Food Bank is hosting a kick-off event Thursday to celebrate its newest location in Parker County.

The celebration takes place Thursday, April 14 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the new warehouse located at 112 Winners Circle in Weatherford.

The grand opening is perfect timing as the food bank prepares for the out-of-school season in which they see more kids in need because they are not receiving free or reduced breakfast/lunches.

The NTFB said that the new facility intends to reach more of those in need and will service the neighbors in the seven surrounding counties to provide more access to food.

According to the NTFB, Congressman Roger Williams and other fellow dignitaries will share words during the kickoff.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will also be conducted in conjunction with the Weatherford and East Parker County Chambers of Commerce.

To learn more visit the North Texas Food Bank site at www.TAFB.org.