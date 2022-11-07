This week, firefighters and first responders from around North Texas will gather in Garland for training on dealing with electric vehicles in emergency situations.

More than 50 first responder organizations will get hands on training from General Motors.

As the vehicles grow in popularity, firefighters say the need for this special training grows as well.

“Anytime we have a vehicle accident, usually when we take our jaws [of life] and extricate the car from around the victim, now we actually have to worry about where we cut the car so that we don’t injure our first responders or the victims that are in the car,” Garland Fire Department representative James Dugger said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

While they have had training sessions in the past, Dugger said this is their first intensive training in real life emergency simulation.

“You can set in a classroom and look at slides and PowerPoints all day, but to actually get out there and physically see it, actually have to dig around through the car to get to the points that you need to get to either disengage the battery or to get things out of the way to do vehicle extraction and cut the car up, it’s just much better to out the muscle memory with the action that you’re doing,” Dugger said.