North Texas firefighters battle flames and dangerous temperatures while responding to apartment fire

Friday's extreme heat forced a larger response in the city of Irving where an apartment building caught fire just before 1 p.m.

Fire crews battled both flames and dangerous weather conditions.

"The internal temperature of firefighters can rise quickly in these conditions," said Derek Austin, City of Irving Fire Marshal.

Firefighters rushed to 3805 N. Beltline Road after receiving a call reporting smoke coming from an apartment building.

The extreme heat increased Irving Fire Rescue's response to a three-alarm fire.

"Fighting in an environment which can be 800 to 1,000 degrees we have to rotate firefighters through rehab more frequently than we would in other times of the year," said Austin.

Irving Fire canteen trucks unloaded several coolers full of water bottles.

Firefighters were also handed ice-cold towels which several used to wrap around their heads.

It is a heavy load firefighters across North Texas carry.

"We hydrate, we try to stay as active and fit as we can to combat that stress on our bodies and just take breaks," said Plano Fire-Rescue Lt. Daniel Daly.

Asked just how hot it feels for geared-up firefighters, Daly said, "It's like wearing a parka. Our coat, our pants, our boots and our air pack is about 40-45 pounds."

While apartment and house fires are not as frequent as medical calls, Daly says PFR prepares just the same, building up endurance earlier in the day.

The fire in Irving damaged four units, according to IFR.

Fortunately, no residents or firefighters were hurt.

The cause is being investigated.