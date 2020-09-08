North Texas Firefighter Killed While Battling California Wildfire Returns Home

A firefighter from Cresson who died while fighting the wildfires in California will return home on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighter and EMT Diana Jones will be flown to the Cresson airport where she will be met by her family and the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department.

After her arrival, the fire department will carry Jones to the training facility at 9401 East US 377 where she will lie in state until her memorial service.

Jones spend countless hours painting and cleaning the training facility, and the department voted Thursday evening to name the facility in her honor.

Her public memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, at the Granbury Church of Christ. The Chaplin and the Preaching Minister of the church, Dr. John Knox, will officiate the service.

Diana will be laid to rest next to her late husband in Marble Falls.

According to the Cresson Fire Department, both Diana's family and the fire department are touched and honored by the overwhelming support they have received.