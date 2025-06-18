North Texas fire department faces shortage, adopts smart tech

Firefighters are often seen as the ones who come to the rescue, battling blazes.

But many don’t realize they face their own challenges back at the station.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We've had vacancies for the last couple of years,” Rendon Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Brian Meroney said. “We're constantly trying to hire.”

Meroney added that staffing is an issue for many departments.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Municipalities, fire departments, are all competing against each other for a pool of firefighters, paramedics and EMTs that just aren't enough,” Meroney said.

NBC 5 checked with several fire departments.

Plano Fire-Rescue reported it has a difficult time filling vacant positions. The department has 413 personnel and seven vacancies.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it will be fully staffed by October and remains on a continuous hiring cycle.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reported no staffing shortage.

The Garland Fire Department has 292 sworn members, and seven new firefighters recently started.

The Rendon Fire Department is utilizing new technology to address its staffing shortage.

The SAM system combines a smart nozzle that communicates with the truck to supply water, all from one location.

“You have the traditional fire nozzle, that's hooked to a little computer component that works in Bluetooth to an antenna on the fire truck,” Meroney said. “It tells the truck, ‘hey, I'm ready for water,’ and sends it water. No one even has to be around to do it.”

Meroney said this frees up personnel for other duties on the scene.

“Without having the radio signal or the apparatus operator come away from the apparatus, run to where they are, see what they're ready for, water, run back to the truck and start pulling levers by the simple touch of two buttons, they have the ability to charge their own hand line,” Meroney said.

Which ultimately saves time, and could save lives and property.