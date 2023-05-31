North Texas Fire Departments Say Lightning Strikes Caused Multiple House Fires

North Texas Fire Departments say lightning strikes caused at least ten house fires Tuesday afternoon from Fort Worth to Carrollton and Frisco.

The house on Old Providence Way in Frisco was charred. All but in ruins. But fortunately, empty.

The family was on a Disney cruise-when lightning struck.

Kaye Dick is keeping an eye on her son's home knowing it could've been worse.

"The dog was here til Sunday with a dog sitter and someone picked him up on Sunday and he's 14 years old and a big ol' bulldog and they would've never gotten over that so God took care of that for sure," Kaye Dick of Frisco said.

As crews battled the blaze, the neighbor next door alerted them his house was also hit.

Frisco firefighters responded to three house fires due to lightning within 45 minutes.

"Combined with six other calls for lightning strikes on structures that there was no damage to but still required crews to respond," said Frisco Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner.

One Frisco firefighter suffered a minor injury and another was treated for heat exhaustion - both are okay.

Two hours later in north Fort Worth, firefighters responded to at least four house fires also blamed on lightning.

One on Wildriver Trail displaced a family of four

Another on Turning Leaf Trail forced a family of six out.

The Red Cross is helping.

Carrollton firefighters responded to two house fires on Woodcreek and Whitehurst and those fires were also blamed on lightning strikes.

With the spring storm season in full swing- fire departments are reminding North Texans there are things that should be kept in mind when storms start rolling in.



"That you get out of the weather. We don't need people who are injured, who are out in that weather and end up with lightning strikes or end up getting injured with hail," Kistner said.

Neighbors are grateful no one was hurt Tuesday, but now families are left to clean up.

In Frisco, at least hoping to salvage something, that can't be replaced.

"The first thing she wanted was her mother's ashes and they couldn't get to them so we'll see, so hopefully they're in there," Kaye Dick said.