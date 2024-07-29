Fire crews from North Texas deploy to California to fight massive wildfires

Thousands of firefighters are facing another tough day on Monday, battling the massive wildfires across Northern and Southern California.

The Park Fire, which is the largest, is burning in the mountains north of Sacramento and is currently the size of Los Angeles.

But some relief is on the way through a group of North Texas firefighters who are answering the call for help.

A team of specially trained firefighters from fire departments in Fort Worth, McKinney, Greenville, Frisco, Allen and Parker County are all making the drive to California.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I feel privileged to come help and I’m thankful to them for calling us to come help. It gives us experience to work with guys that do this quite often," said Richard Morrison, an engineer for Fort Worth Fire Dept.

The crews are bringing command vehicles, brush trucks and other equipment to assist in the firefighting efforts.

The group is part of 100 firefighters from across the state of Texas who are being sent by Gov. Greg Abbott as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement between Texas and multiple states.

"We're the same. It doesn't matter what state or what part of the world you go to, our attitudes and our willingness to help, our servant's heart -- it's the same across the world," said Craig Trojacek, PIO for Fort Worth Fire Department.

At least 4,000 firefighters in total are battling the blazes across the Golden State. Dozens of structures have been destroyed and evacuations are underway.

"We train pretty heavy so we try to get all the nerves wrapped up before we get there,” said Morrison.

Some crews will go to northern California, which will be a three-day drive, while others will depart for Southern California, a two-day drive.

The Texas crews are expected to be gone for 16 days at minimum and that time could be extended. They could work 24 hours on and 24 hours off, depending on what the assignments are from the fire commanders in California.