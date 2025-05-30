Closing out Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Filipino American community in North Texas is preparing for one of its largest cultural events of the year.

Philippine Independence Day will be celebrated this Sunday, June 1, at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie.

The event is expected to draw thousands from across DFW, uniting generations in a vibrant display of tradition, pride, and remembrance.

“The celebration is really a tribute to the great stories of bravery and courage of the veterans who fought for our country,” said Jil Lasaca, culture program director for the Filipino Coalition of North Texas, or FILCON. “We also want to use this opportunity to celebrate the great diversity and cultural significance of the Filipino Americans and its contribution to the DFW region.”

For Lasaca, the celebration is deeply rooted in identity and belonging.

“Through the celebrations, we bring together people from all walks of life to appreciate what we bring to the community,” she said. “Filipinos have long been a symbol of strength and resilience.”

This year’s event is designed to be an immersive cultural experience, with food, art, music, and dance representing the Philippines’ three major island regions—Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“We're very excited for the Philippines' independent celebrations because people get to experience the beauty and culture of the three major islands,” Lasaca said. “It's like you're traveling to the island, the 7,100 islands of the Philippines. You get to taste the Filipino food, experience the different arts, and the cultural performances, especially the street dances.”

For Gus Mercado, founder of FILCON, the celebration is also a moment to reflect on the Filipino community’s journey in North Texas over the last five decades.

“In the last 50 years, I have witnessed the exponential growth of the Filipinos in this city,” he said. “We are now one of the fastest growing minority communities, and now we are 90,000 strong in DFW. 95% of our Filipino immigrants are professionals contributing to the economy of the Metroplex in a big way.”

But with community growth came a need for unity, he said.

“Coming from 7,000 islands and speaking 75 dialects, we found a need to have a unifying vehicle that will speak as one voice for the community in issues and challenges that we face every day, as well as providing rapid response with our humanitarian projects to natural calamities, both here and in the Philippines, and also preserving our rich culture and tradition,” Mercado said. “And that's why we formed the Filipino Coalition of North Texas.”

Mercado emphasized that Filipino Americans celebrate independence with a deep sense of connection to both their homeland and the United States.

“The Filipinos in the United States, we celebrate our Philippine independence through the prism of more than a century of very close friendship between the Philippines and the United States,” he said. “We were a U.S. colony for 50 years. And for 122 years, we have been the United States' closest ally in Southeast Asia. And we, in fact, fought side by side with Americans in three wars. And that is why we celebrate Independence Day.

Despite decades in the U.S., Mercado says the connection to the Philippines remains strong.

“We are immensely proud of being Filipinos. Although we have lived here for more than 50 years, the Philippines is still home,” he said. “And we're doing this not for ourselves, but for future generations of Filipinos in this city. That they may preserve our rich culture and traditions and also pay homage to their native land. That's why we gather once a year in the biggest Independence Day celebration in the state.”

The Philippine Independence Day Celebration at Asia Times Square begins at 11a.m. on Sunday with a flag raising and wreath ceremony. It will be followed by food, live music, cultural performances and vendors inside Pagoda Hall until 4 p.m.

Click here for tickets. Ticket purchases will support Bantay Bata and FILCON Humanitarian Projects and is fully tax-deductible.