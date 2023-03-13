North Texas Father and Son Train to Run, Raise Money for MS Awareness

Steve Timmons and his son Andrew are in training for a 7-day, 177-mile trek through part of Colorado. They are runners in the 'MS Run the US' relay.

"I had a hard time setting goals before MS," Steve Timmons said. "But my goals kept getting crazier and crazier with MS because I want to prove that I can do it."

Timmons was diagnosed with MS, also known as multiple sclerosis, 19 years ago. The disease of the central nervous system took his hearing first, then his balance.

"If you imagine the wire of a lamp that loses its plastic covering and if it's frayed, the light will come on and off," Timmons said. "That's kind of what MS is."

Timmons started cycling after his diagnosis. Then picked up running, with the help of an adaptive running bike for balance, during the pandemic.

"I'm amazed at what I've accomplished," Timmons said going through photos of him running the Chicago Marathon, which he said took him about 9 hours and the Cowtown 1/2 Marathon.

"That's my mission," Timmons said. "To show people that no matter if it's a marathon or walking down the street, put in a goal and just win the day."

Timmons's son, Andrew, will run with him on the 'MS Run the US" relay.

"Just super proud of everything we're doing," Andrew Timmons said. "And it's just helped us grow closer through doing things that I always loved and just forgot about."

Timmons said MS changed his life in the most unexpected way.

"MS is probably the best thing that ever happened to me because it made me a better person," Steve Timmons said. He hopes his run will help raise money for MS and inspire others. "I can leave this world better than when I came in."

The 'MS Run the US' relay starts in Santa Monica, California in April and ends in New York City in August. The Timmons leg of the run will be at the end of May.