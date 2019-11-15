North Texas Fans React to Myles Garrett Suspension

By Yona Gavino

Fans here in North Texas are reacting to the news of Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension.

In a moment of rage, the Arlington native ripped off Pittsburgh Quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet, and hit him in the head with it, during Thursday night's game.

Garrett has issued a formal apology, saying what he did was selfish and unacceptable.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

He was suspended indefinitely.

And the NFL fined the Browns and Steelers organizations $250,000 each for what happened.

Some fans said they don't agree with the team penalty.

But others said they can forgive Garrett, and that everyone makes mistakes.

"It doesn't really change my views on him. I've heard that he's a good guy, a quiet guy, mild-tempered. I think sometimes those guys get wrapped up in the heat of the moment. But unfortunately they're on the biggest stage," says football fan Chase Riggs.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us