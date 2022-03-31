North Texas Family Share Story to Raise Money to Help Children Like Their Daughter

Five-year-old Hannah Dvorocsik is like other girls her age in many ways. She loves cheerleading, likes to play golf with her family, and loves hockey. Hannah also has challenges most kids her age don't.

"Hannah is missing the center of her brain," her mom Melissa Dvorocsik said. "So we were working with doctors at Children's before Hannah was even born."

Dvorocsik said doctors found the life-threatening malformation of Hannah's brain during a regular pregnancy screening. They were referred to Children's Health.

"Definitely, like, a game-changer as it relates to just expectations and getting comfortable, and being able to move forward in a really positive way," Hannah's father Greg Dvorocsik said.

"It was definitely scary," Melissa Dvorocsik said. "But we're really thankful that she's here and that we're her parents."

The Dvorocsiks are the Honorary Patient Family for the 54th Annual Family Night at Six Flags benefitting Children's Health. The event raises money to help children like Hannah.

