North Texas Families Participate in BMW Dallas Marathon Weekend

Families gathered in Downtown Dallas on Saturday morning as part of the BMW Dallas Marathon Weekend festivities.

“We’re truly about how do we get everybody engaged in fun, health and fitness.” said Paul Lambert, president of runDallas.

Marathon organizers invited people, and pooches, to participate in the 10K, 5K and 2-mile walk Saturday morning.

“There’s only a small amount of folks who can run a marathon, so what we’ve tried to do is get family involved.” Lambert said.

The Del-Porto family had not one, but two, winners in the kid race category.

“I think it’s very healthy for them to find things that they like, they run at school too, so it’s fun for them and it’s healthy," mother Carmen Del-Porto said.

Twenty-thousand runners from 25 countries and all 50 states will participate in marathon weekend, raising money for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Friday, the BMW Dallas Marathon presented the hospital with a check for $80,000.

“I have five kids and two of them have dyslexia, which I know Scottish Rite is a big sponsor of that program, so I think it’s a great thing to support them," 5K first-place finisher Julia Rembold said.

Whatever the distance, the race journey began months, even years ago for some of these runners – each with their own story of why they wanted reach the finish line.

“This is a personal journey, this is the climax of that journey, some come from very challenging situations and that’s what makes running so special,” Lambert said.

The BMW Dallas Full, Half & Ultra Marathons (50K) will take place Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The race course will begin and end in Downtown Dallas and will highlight other areas of the city.