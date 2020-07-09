North Texas Dog Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

A Tarrant County dog is confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

A private veterinarian tested the dog for the novel coronavirus as a precautionary measure after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19.

The veterinarian reported the 2-year-old dog was healthy even though it tested positive.

"Based on current knowledge, there is no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people," said Dr. Andy Schwartz, the Texas state veterinarian. "It's always important to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would other people if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from infection."

While this is the first confirmed animal detection in Texas, this is not the first in the United States. The USDA is tracking all positive results in animals on its website.

The Texas Animal Health Commission said the decision to test an animal, including companion animals, livestock and wild or zoo animals, should be agreed upon using a One Health approach with the appropriate local and state public health and animal health officials.