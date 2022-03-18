North Texas Designer Styles Lizzo for New Amazon Series

A North Texas clothing designer is celebrating something good.

Toni Grant’s released her V’Che label a little more than two years ago.

“It was crazy because things really slowed down during the pandemic,” Grant said. “But I had to keep going full speed. I did it safely of course, but I couldn’t stop. I knew I had to keep working to make it [a success].”

Since the start of her line, the Allen mom has been invited to New York Fashion Week three times, attending it twice. She has been featured in Essence magazine.

“I’m a visionary," Grant said. "Most creatives are. What we do is we push through because you can see what no one else can see in your product. You can see the future. When you’re passionate about it, it gives you the strength to push hard every day."

She has designed for celebrities like comedian and host Sherri Shephard, actress Vivica A. Fox, actress, and businesswoman Claudia Jordan, and reality star Malaysia Pargo, just to name a few.

Toni Grant

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

She can now add rapper Lizzo to that list.

“It was very exciting for me," Grant said. "[Lizzo’s] stylist reached out to me for a custom piece, and I was so honored. So, I did it but didn’t hear back for a while. I thought maybe it didn’t work or didn’t fit. She sent her measurements, but we never did a fitting, so I just didn’t know. I sent a few garments and I looked and there she was in her new Amazon series in it."

In the latest trailer for Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls unscripted series on Amazon, she’s wearing several different outfits, one of which, is Grant’s design.

What’s her secret to success? She said she credits much of it to something most of us use every day.

“Social media has been a big blessing for me! I built my brand on the back of social media," Grant said. "Thank goodness that’s where people are looking and that’s how people have found me. That’s why I think that everyone should take advantage of a free platform because there you can thrive if you’re consistent and determined. That’s definitely the place I would tell other budding entrepreneurs to start."

Her advice for other women who have an idea, but are worried it may not take off is to go for it.

“It’s a lot of work," Grant said. "Look, just last night I only got two hours of sleep. But you can do this. When you see the finished product and what you have worked so hard for. That’s when it’s worth it,"

Grant is hoping the new collection of V’Che is available on her website soon.