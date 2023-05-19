North Texas CrossFit Cop Headed for National Tournament

An Arlington police officer is rounding out National Police Week with training. Not so much training on the force, but rather training for a big competition.

SWAT officer Justin Dewing will be competing in the CrossFit Games semifinals next week.

It’s an event for CrossFit athletes, regardless of their occupation. Dewing had to qualify through multiple competitions to get to this point.

Just last year, CrossFit hosted an international event called the Occupational Games and one of the divisions was for law enforcement officers, exclusively.

Officer Dewing came in first place among American competitors in the competition where he was dubbed “America’s Fittest Cop.”

Wishing Officer Dewing the best of luck!