North Texas Craft Business Breaks Stereotypes and Encourages Creativity

H & S Vinyl to hold 'Craft Wars' competition at its Terrell store location

By Noelle Walker

There is a month for everything. March happens to be National Craft Month, but for family-owned H & S Vinyl, every month is craft month.

"We're more hometown feel," Owner and CEO Susan Dixon said. "A lot of our people are newbies."

Dixon left a job in the corporate world to follow her crafting passion and start her own business. "It brings me joy," Dixon said.

"We are the first Black-owned brick-and-mortar craft store in Dallas-Fort Worth," Dixon said. "I didn't have a goal to be the first."

Dixon said she just loved crafting and saw a hole in the market when she started her family-owned business in Mesquite. Now H & S Vinyl has a second location in Terrell.

"The stereotype...it's basically a white-dominated, white female soccer mom-type," Dixon said. "It's not dominated by that. Craft is for all ages, socioeconomic backgrounds. All people are crafting. Guys are crafting!"

"I consider myself crafty," customer Rochelle Taylor said laughing. "I don't know if nobody else does, but I consider myself crafty!"

Dixon is hoping to encourage others to let their creativity out. H & S Vinyl will host a 'Craft Wars' competition on Saturday, April 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 301 Tanger Drive #210 in Terrell.

