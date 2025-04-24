A Chicago family is fighting to bring back their brother after learning he was deported to El Salvador after being detained in Irving. They had been searching for him for more than a month when they found out about his deportation through NBC News.

On Wednesday, NBC 5 caught up with one of his coworkers at the barbershop where he worked. That coworker asked us not to show his face or share his name out of concern about his own immigration status.

He did, however, speak with us about the day he realized his coworker had been picked up by ICE.

He showed us the workstation where Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel cut and styled clients. Another barber works in this spot now, but we’re told Rengel’s tools are tucked away in case he returns. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

He’d worked with Rengel for more than a year. Through a translator, he said they would call each other daily. On March 13, he said he knew something was wrong when Rengel didn’t answer.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to NBC News that Adrián had been deported to El Salvador. However, that was weeks after his family said they’d been worrying and wondering where he was.

His coworker told NBC 5 he’s been in contact with Rengel’s family. He said they are sad, worried and afraid. He added he feels like they’re being chased.

Rengel came to the United States from Venezuela in 2023 by appointment through the CBP One app. The Trump administration ended the CBP One app in January 2025. The administration transitioned in March to a new mobile app called CBP Home.

The Trump administration said it would prioritize deporting alleged members of a Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. But Rengel’s brother says he has no affiliation with the organization.

Dallas immigration attorney Tressy Ortiz points to a federal judge's ruling this week in Colorado, which said Venezuelans there must be given due process before deportations.

Ortiz said migrants everywhere must stay informed.

“It’s important for them to know their rights before something happens. What to do, have a plan B, a plan of action,” said Ortiz. “Do I have any rights? Do I have any relief available to request of the judge or to the officer, the ICE officer?”

NBC 5 made contact with Rengel’s brother in Chicago over the phone. He was told his brother’s tattoo was a point of focus and possibly linked him to the Venezuelan gang. He said he does not know exactly where in El Salvador his brother is being held.