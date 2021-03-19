North Texas Couple Fear Biden-Putin Tensions Will Prolong Son's Imprisonment in Russia

Hours after President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart a “killer” who would “pay a price” for spreading lies aimed at keeping him out of the White House, Texan Trevor Reed’s parents said Wednesday that they worried that their imprisoned son had become collateral damage as U.S.-Russia relations deteriorate.

“We’re concerned about the heightened rhetoric between our countries,” Joey Reed said as he joined a number of Republican lawmakers calling on strongman Vladimir Putin to release his son, a former Marine who’s been behind bars in Russia since August 2019 on charges that the U.S. government has deemed laughable.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We’re fearful that this will affect our son in the long term, and we just want to get him home before our two countries get more angry with each other,” Reed said. “Our peoples are not the enemies; the Russian people are not our enemy.”

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.