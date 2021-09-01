North Texas Continues to Support Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts

Relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana are getting help from North Texas.

Teams from Dallas Fire-Rescue accompanied trucks carrying tanks of water for communities in need -- one of several North Texas fire departments sending crews to support recovery efforts.

A Dallas Home Depot assembled more than 700 hurricane relief kits to send to parts of South Louisiana.

Dallas-based charity Texas Baptist Men has set up camp in Gonzales, Louisiana, where they will cook 6,000 means each day and send most to hard-hit LaPlace.

Tulane students are being evacuated from New Orleans to Houston where the school will establish a Houston hub. The campus is not expected to reopen until at least October.

Xavier University of Louisiana is sending students to Dallas hotels.

Texas Motor Speedway has opened its campgrounds and shower facilities free of charge for people displaced by Hurricane Ida.